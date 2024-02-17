Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.