Scotiabank Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.