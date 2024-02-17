Robert W. Baird Trims WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Target Price to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCC. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.