Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Grows By 12.2%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. Chuy’s has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

