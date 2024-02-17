Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Expands By 12.5%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 237,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCA opened at $10.98 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

