Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.