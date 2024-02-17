Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $181.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

