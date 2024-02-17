Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

