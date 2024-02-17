Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Rocky Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
See Also
