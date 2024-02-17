KeyCorp Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $543.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $543.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $433.18.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.38. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,777 shares of company stock valued at $39,183,171 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

