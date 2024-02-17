NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

