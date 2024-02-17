Stifel Nicolaus Raises Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $83.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

