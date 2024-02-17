JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

