StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NL opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

