Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

