Royal Bank of Canada Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $65.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

