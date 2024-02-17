BMO Capital Markets Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $235.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.93%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

