StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,466,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,095,000 after buying an additional 984,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

