Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

POWI stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock worth $6,853,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

