Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Onsemi by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

