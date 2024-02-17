Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.67.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $391.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.89. Medpace has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $399.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

