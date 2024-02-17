Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

