Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,452,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

