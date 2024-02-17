KeyCorp Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 236,616 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 632,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

