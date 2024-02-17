Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.89 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.