Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
MAKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
