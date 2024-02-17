Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 17.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

