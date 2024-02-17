Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

