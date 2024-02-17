First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.56.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

