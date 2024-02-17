Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

