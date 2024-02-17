Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

