North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$35.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About North American Construction Group

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$878.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$21.14 and a one year high of C$34.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

