Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.