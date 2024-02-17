Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.60.

Several analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NBR stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $437,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.