Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $70.19

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

