NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $580.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

