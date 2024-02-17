Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

