Susquehanna Cuts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $78.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $122,597,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

