Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.55% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

