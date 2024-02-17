Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 62,120 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.