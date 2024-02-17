La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

