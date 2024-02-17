Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $51.45.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 1,433,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,935,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

