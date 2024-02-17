Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

NYSE:DBD opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

