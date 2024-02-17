Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

