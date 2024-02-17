Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

