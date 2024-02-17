GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of GDDY opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

