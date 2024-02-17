GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

