ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZI stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

