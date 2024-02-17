ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

ZI stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,822,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

