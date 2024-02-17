Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.38.

ANET stock opened at $261.81 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

