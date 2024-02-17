Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.