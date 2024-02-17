KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
